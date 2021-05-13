Smell leads to drug conviction for Forest City woman

FOREST CITY, Iowa – 18 months after her arrest, a Forest City woman pleads guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Kirstie Michelle Pienta, 30, took a plea deal and was given three to five years of supervised probation. Pienta was arrested in November 2018 after Forest City police got a complaint of marijuana odor coming from Pienta’s apartment. Officers said a search of the apartment found Pienta inside with eight grams of marijuana, a bottle of Vyvanse with someone else’s name crossed out, and two drug pipes.

Vyvanse is a stimulant used to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorder.