Smell complaint leads to drug charges against Forest City woman

Police searched her apartment Monday.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is facing drug charges after a search of her apartment.

The Forest City Police Department says it got a complaint Monday about the smell of marijuana coming from the South 4th Street apartment of Kirstie Michelle Pienta, 29. After no one answered at the door, officers got a search warrant and say they found Pienta inside with a baggie of four grams of marijuana, a vial with four grams of marijuana, a bottle of Vyvanse with someone else’s name crossed out with a marker, and two drug pipes.

Vyvanse is a stimulant used to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorder.

Pienta is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.

