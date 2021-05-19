Smashing up a Buffalo Center trailer results in probation

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Damaging a trailer in Winnebago County results in a sentence of probation.

Juan Dejesus Vazquez Alcaraz, 36 of Laurens, has been ordered to spend three to five years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary.

Law enforcement says Vazquez Alcaraz used a baseball bat on October 4, 2020, to break into a trailer in the 500 block of 3rd Street SW in Buffalo Center. He was accused of smashing items inside and breaking the doorframe leading to the bedroom before leaving. Investigators say someone else was inside the trailer during the violence.