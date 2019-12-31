Clear

Smart Transit is increasing its ticket prices

The individual ride tickets are going up by 50¢.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

AUSTIN, Minn.- Beginning Thursday, January 2nd, Smart Transit will be making an increase to their token and ticket pricing. It's going up by 50¢ per individual ride - the pass is not increasing. They're doing this to better handle the increased costs of operation.

Smart Transit is owned and operated by Cedar Valley Services and is sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The bus has routes in Austin, Albert lea, Owatonna and Waseca. Student rates will remain the same of $1 and children five and under will remain free of charge with a paid adult. Smart Transit will not be in service on January 1st. 

Also starting this week, Rochester City Lines and LeRoy City Lines passengers can take advantage of an increase in Mayo's commuter bus subsidy program. It allows riders to buy a monthly or 10 ride pass at a discounted rate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -1°
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer hide donation program

Image

Smart Transit increasing

Image

NYE Roller Skating

Image

Ball Drop

Image

NYE Drinking

Image

Deadliest Day

Image

Meal for WWII Veterans

Image

Year in Review: November and December

Image

Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast

Image

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

Community Events