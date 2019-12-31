Smart Transit is increasing its ticket prices

AUSTIN, Minn.- Beginning Thursday, January 2nd, Smart Transit will be making an increase to their token and ticket pricing. It's going up by 50¢ per individual ride - the pass is not increasing. They're doing this to better handle the increased costs of operation.

Smart Transit is owned and operated by Cedar Valley Services and is sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The bus has routes in Austin, Albert lea, Owatonna and Waseca. Student rates will remain the same of $1 and children five and under will remain free of charge with a paid adult. Smart Transit will not be in service on January 1st.

Also starting this week, Rochester City Lines and LeRoy City Lines passengers can take advantage of an increase in Mayo's commuter bus subsidy program. It allows riders to buy a monthly or 10 ride pass at a discounted rate.