Small window to apply for housing vouchers in Olmsted County

Names will be randomly selected from the waiting list.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There won’t be much time to apply for Section 8 housing choice vouchers in Olmsted County.

Applications to get on the waiting list will be accepted from 12 am October 2 until 11:59 pm October 8. The Olmsted County Housing and Development Authority says 500 names will then be randomly selected from the applications to get on the voucher waiting list.

Applicants must have incomes below the following limits:

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has also established the following preferences for applicants:

Residency Preference: The HRA will offer a preference to any family who are Olmsted County residents.

Employment, Education, Elderly or Disabled: The HRA will offer a preference to families who work at least 20 hours/week or have been hired to work in Olmsted County; attend post-secondary education full-time in Olmsted County; or is elderly or disabled.

Homeless: The HRA will offer a preference to families who are homeless.

Only online applications will be accepted. To apply, go to www.olmstedcountyhousing.com. Any device with internet access may be used to apply including personal computers, tablets, smart phones, or computers available at the public library.

For additional information, contact the Olmsted County HRA at (507) 328-7150.

