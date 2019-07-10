Clear

Small garage fire put out in Charles City

Firefighters have to remove siding to get at the flames.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A minor garage fire was quickly extinguished Wednesday.

The Charles City Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Spriggs Street just before 2 pm and arrived to see smoke coming from one side of a detached garage. Firefighters couldn’t find the source until they removed siding and sheeting from the outside of the garage where the smoke was visible. A small amount of fire was then put out.

No injuries were reported and the garage sustained minor fire and water damage.

About 15 firefighters responded to this call with two engines. The Charles City Police Department, AMR Ambulance, Colwell Fire Department, and the Floyd Fire Department assisted at the scene.

