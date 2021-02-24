Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees can now apply for funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Biden Administration is expanding the Paycheck Protection Program designed to help minority-owned and very small businesses.

Businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have an exclusive two-week period to apply for funding. Those include self-employed people, sole proprietorships and independent contractors. The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Parsons, explained 1 in every 3 individuals is employed by a small business in Rochester. He said the goal with this expansion is to give them a fair chance of receiving financial help just like the bigger businesses and chain companies. "You know, a lot of these people are friends, family, people you know in the community and I think as many of us know with small business, you wear multiple hats," he explained. "There's not usually roles or departments or anything like that. You're likely the accountant, the manager, you could even be the customer service staff."

Out of all the businesses that are members of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Parsons said 80% have one to 20 employees. He explained that contributes to how diverse of a business environment the Med City has. "Having that small business presence is huge because they're bringing something from their own walks of life or their own interest and that can just create one more level of attraction for somebody looking at moving to our area where we have plenty of great job opportunities," said Parsons.

Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for aid until March 9th. After that, new rules will enable some businesses previously excluded from the program to take part.