Small businesses reopen for curbside pickup

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, certain non-essential businesses were allowed to get back to work by offering curbside pickup. Is this approach a step in the right direction? The short answer – yes. Sauna Anderson, Co-Owner of MenSalon in Rochester, says it’s the first of many phases ad it needs to be done in a safe and timely manner.

“If we did have to open up services on May 4th, we were preparing for long services,” Anderson said. The salon would be extending its typical 30 minutes service to roughly 45 minutes to an hour.

On any given day, she would be welcoming 500 clients through the doors of her 19th St NW salon each week. Instead, the Governor’s stay-at-home order is extended. She’s excited though with the latest change. It allows her to sell products so long as the business utilizes curbside pickup.

“All clients have to do purchases online. No cash handling, no check handling – all purchases are done online. Once that’s secured, they let me know when they come here and I deliver the products to them outside in their car.”

Anderson says curbside pickup is valuable because it is putting money back into the bank account. Admittedly, she says she remains skeptical about what the future may hold.

“It’s a good feeling to have, knowing we can start doing something to generate income,” she said. “Unfortunately, I think at the point we’re at now, a lot of people are afraid to go out in public, so they’ve been purchasing a lot of stuff online so we’re trying to do whatever we can to get people to buy and shop small from a small business.”

When asked if she would be comfortable with reopening the salon in another two weeks, she said she would like to see the order enforced for at least a few more weeks. They want to do what’s safest for both the customer and the stylist.

“What we’re going to have to do is figure out a way where we can still bring in clients to perform services, but what’s going to keep us away from their face? We want to try anyway to get away from the direct contact with clients.”

Other businesses that we’re able to reopen Monday include those with household goods, repair services, pet grooming salons, etc.