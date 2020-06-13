Small Minnesota business weighs in on possible grant

ROCHESTER, Minn- Sarah Phelan starts her day with a cup of coffee. She's a barista and also co-owner of Fiddlehead Coffee Company in Rochester. For her making a cup of Joe is her passion. Earlier this year they opened a second location but then things took a turn.

"We had only been open for two weeks when Covid-19 hit," Phelan.

She soon found out not having a 2019 history at their new location limited what resources were available.

owner: "Not having that financial history we weren't able to apply for any aid for this location," Phelan said.

To stay afloat they had to cut jobs going from a 15 member staff to just 3. That's why local lawmakers are like Senator Carla Nelson are stepping up.

"The rough estimates that I've heard that about 25 percent of restaurants will not reopen, " Nelson said.

That figure prompted Senator Nelson to take the issue to the state capitol. On Friday - The Minnesota Senate and House passed a bill that would provide $60 million for small businesses impacted by Covid-19. A business is eligible if it has a brick and mortar location in Minnesota, is owned by a permanent resident, employs 50 or fewer full-time staff, and can demonstrate financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. Once approved, eligible businesses may receive grants of up to $10,000 to use for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, and other similar business expenses. The bill takes $60 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and $2.5 million from the Small Business Guarantee Loan program to provide relief grants to Minnesota small businesses.

"There are a lot of struggling businesses,” Phelan said. “While $60 million seems like a big number I don't think it's a lot of money. You know even a few thousand obviously would help us get through a month.

At the end of the day, Phelan says its a start. Further explaining that it's the customers that have kept their business alive. She thinks the state could do a lot more for businesses like hers to thrive.