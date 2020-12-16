Small Business Takeover is on a mission to help Byron businesses stay open

BYRON, Minn. - It's no secret that small businesses are being greatly impacted during this pandemic. For the ones that have remained open, a group in Byron wants to help keep it that way.

Small Business Takeover is a public Facebook group created just two weeks ago after the second shut down in Minnesota went into effect. Since then, it's grown to over 600 members all with the same goal: helping out local stores. It's a way to drive business to the participating shops on a certain day. The founder, Mary Nicklay explained when businesses had to temporarily close the first time, people wanted to show their support. She said that's what she's trying to bring back. "We've noticed that with this second round of shutdowns, things have actually been a lot harder for our small businesses," Nicklay said. "Restaurants aren't able to have outdoor dining, we have issues with getting people into get takeout. I think we're closer to Christmas time, so funds might be a little bit different."

Nicklay said she doesn't want to see anymore doors close permanently. Finances could be a lot tighter for most of us this year, but you don't need to spend money help them stay in business. She talked about the power of social media, which after all, is how this whole thing took off to begin with. "We strongly encourage our participants, whether they've been previous customers or current, to like their Facebook pages, like their social media pages, leave reviews for them," Nicklay explained. "There's probably seven different places that you can leave a review for a small business. Let people know. All of those things are extremely beneficial in the long run for our small businesses."

There's no end date in mind right now. Nicklay said as long as the businesses need help and the people are willing to give, Small Business Takeover will stick around. Anyone is welcome to join the Facebook group to see what businesses are participating or if you're a business owner, you can find out how to take part.