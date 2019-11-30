Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Small Business Saturday this weekend

Now in its 9th year, the campaign encourages shoppers to shop at a small business and keep their dollars local

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 1:15 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Instead of fighting the crowds at big box stores or going online, have you considered shopping at a small business this holiday season? 

Now in its 9th year, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to shop 'mom and pop' stores on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Since the launch in 2010, an estimated $103 billion have been spent on the day alone.

Carisa Danielson is not only a middle school teacher in Ames; she's also the owner of the Funky Zebras Boutique, which opened its Clear Lake store earlier this year. And she is excited about being open for business this holiday season.

"I know that Christmas by the Lake next weekend I've heard is amazing around here, so I'm excited to see all the people next weekend too. It seems there are a lot of things going on throughout the year in Clear Lake, so it's always fun to have those weekends."

She adds that not only is it important to support local businesses this weekend, but throughout the year as well.

"I love to shop local and support small business. I taught entrepreneurship classes to kids, so that's where I started a little bit and started to love entrepreneurship. I love supporting anything local and that gives back to the community."

According to American Express, who started the Small Business Saturday campaign, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., around 67 cents of that dollar stays in the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Santa arrives, helps light X-mas Tree

Image

Grizzlies grab a 2-0 shutout against Peoria

Image

Heavy rain impacting farmland

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving calories

Image

Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson

Image

Free Park Friday

Image

Christmas Tree Farm sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/29

Image

Small Business Saturday Preview

Image

Random Act of Kindness, helps 2 homeless men

Community Events