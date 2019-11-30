Small Business Saturday this weekend

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Instead of fighting the crowds at big box stores or going online, have you considered shopping at a small business this holiday season?

Now in its 9th year, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to shop 'mom and pop' stores on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Since the launch in 2010, an estimated $103 billion have been spent on the day alone.

Carisa Danielson is not only a middle school teacher in Ames; she's also the owner of the Funky Zebras Boutique, which opened its Clear Lake store earlier this year. And she is excited about being open for business this holiday season.

"I know that Christmas by the Lake next weekend I've heard is amazing around here, so I'm excited to see all the people next weekend too. It seems there are a lot of things going on throughout the year in Clear Lake, so it's always fun to have those weekends."

She adds that not only is it important to support local businesses this weekend, but throughout the year as well.

"I love to shop local and support small business. I taught entrepreneurship classes to kids, so that's where I started a little bit and started to love entrepreneurship. I love supporting anything local and that gives back to the community."

According to American Express, who started the Small Business Saturday campaign, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., around 67 cents of that dollar stays in the community.