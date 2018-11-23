Small Business Saturday this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - Saturday November 24th marks the 8th annual "Small Business Saturday."

The designation was started by American Express in 2010 as a way to support and celebrate small, local businesses and vendors.

Market 124 is one of those that will be open tomorrow for the event. Owner Katie Wold has been in business for 7 years, and says that the shopping holiday is a benefit for both local stores and shoppers alike.

"Our store is all about atmosphere. And the big box store is definitely not about atmosphere."

She notes that business tends to pick up around the date, which is the day after Black Friday, the traditional kickoff of the Christmas shopping season, and two days before Cyber Monday.

"I would say so. It's hard to tell if it's just the season or because people are in town for the holidays or whatever."

Over at Lucy & Olive, co-owner Brenda Jacobs explains why she believes more shoppers are choosing to support businesses like hers.

"I think they actually like the experience of coming into the store and seeing the tactile things that you don't see online...hanging out with us...being around, seeing what they're getting and not hoping for the best when you order from Amazon. And then you kinda hear some of the horror stories."

Both Jacobs and Wold like the concept of the designation.

"I think it's wonderful. I mean, why else? It's what you should be doing. You should be supporting your local businesses, I think, so I think you should support them, they go away pretty quickly."

The U.S. Senate passed a bi-partisan resolution desginating Small Business Saturday last week, and according to that resolution, more than 30 million small businesses in the U.S., and employ nearly 48% of private sector employees in the country. According to the National Federation of Independent Business, 108 million shoppers spent nearly $13 billion on Small Business Saturday.