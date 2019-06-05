Clear

"Slowpoke" Law: Move over or pay up

Beginning August 1st, Minnesota drivers can be fined for lingering in the left lane.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new law nicknamed the slowpoke law goes into effect on August 1st. It's against the law in every state to drive in the left lane slowly and not let others pass, but now Minnesota is joining roughly a dozen states who fine drivers for breaking that law.

Drivers can be fined $50 plus a $75 surcharge for driving slowly in the passing lane.

