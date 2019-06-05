ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new law nicknamed the slowpoke law goes into effect on August 1st. It's against the law in every state to drive in the left lane slowly and not let others pass, but now Minnesota is joining roughly a dozen states who fine drivers for breaking that law.
Drivers can be fined $50 plus a $75 surcharge for driving slowly in the passing lane.
