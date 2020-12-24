Slowest start to Minnesota's flu season since 2015

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It’s shaping up to be the weakest flu season in years for Minnesota.

The Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report from the Minnesota Department of Health says just 16 people in the state have been hospitalized for the flu through the first 11 weeks of the 2020-2021 flu season. In the past five flu seasons, going back to 2015-2016, Minnesota had seen either dozens or several hundred people hospitalized with the flu by this point.

There were zero people hospitalized for the flu in Minnesota for the week ending December 19. In comparison, around 200 flu-related hospitalizations were reported for the same week in 2017.

The state has also had no reported deaths associated with influenza yet this season.

Health experts have speculated that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to fewer cases of the flu this season, though whether that would be due to increased prevention efforts, people not being diagnosed because they feel unsafe, or the coronavirus claiming victims who might otherwise succumb to influenza is not known.

Graphics courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health