Slightly chilly start to Clear Lake Farmers Market

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The weather is getting warmer, and that means it's farmers market season.

Saturday marked Clear Lake's first market of the season at the Surf Ballroom. Vendors from around the area displayed their products like produce, honey, jams, baked goods, and even signs, as well as having a live musician.

Shaun Brown with Brown Family Farms near Woden is selling goods like pies, cookies and breads at the market, the second year he's done so. And he enjoys it.

"It really frees up my time schedule. I get to spend time on my farming, I get to spend more time with my kids. I enjoy being out in public, talking to new people, meeting strangers."

While customers have been down a bit on Saturday due to the threat of the weather, he's seen more people come to the market since he started coming, likely due to the town's other events during the season, and because customers are seeking something fresh.

"The quality here is second to none, everything you get here is really fresh. And it makes a difference, the flavor and stuff."

The market will be held each Saturday from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Surf Ballroom parking lot until the third Saturday in October.