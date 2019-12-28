Winter Weather Advisory in SE Minnesota; no travel advised in Twin Cities

Sleet is making roads slippery in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and prompting a shutdown of Metro Transit bus service.

Metro Transmit temporarily canceled bus service Saturday morning until conditions improve. Light-rail service continues to operate.

The Minnesota State Patrol is advising no travel in the Twin Cities area. Slick roads are causing numerous crashes and spinouts. The sleet is part of a slow-moving weekend storm system.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for much of western and northwestern Minnesota. The Alexandria area could see 6 to 11 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Rice; Sibley; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ICY ROADS EXPECTED THIS MORNING ACROSS THE REGION WITH SNOW CONTINUING THROUGH THE WEEKEND ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA... .Precipitation will begin this morning as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet over southern Minnesota, steadily pushing north as the morning progresses. The precipitation will transition to rain from south to north today, with the rain/wintry mix/snow line setting up roughly along a line from Long Prairie to Willmar to Redwood Falls. East of that line, the precipitation will become all rain by late this afternoon and continue as such through tonight and Sunday before transitioning back to snow Sunday night. West of that line, the wintry mix of precipitation will persist through Sunday before changing back to all snow. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Redwood and Brown counties, where ice accumulations through Sunday morning may range from one quarter to one half inch, the highest of which will be over western Redwood County to far southwest Brown County. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Todd, Douglas, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle and Yellow Medicine counties, which can expect between a tenth and a quarter inch of ice accumulation along with snowfall accumulations between 6 and 12 inches of snow, the highest of which will be closest to the Minnesota state line. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to the east of the warnings through the day today due to ice accumulations of a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch along with snowfall accumulations up to 3 inches. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slick Roads Developing With Light Freezing Rain.. .Light freezing rain or a wintry mix will impact southeast Minnesota through central Wisconsin this morning. A light glazing of ice is expected on untreated roads, bridges and sidewalks. Slippery roads and accidents have been reported! If you have travel planned this morning, be sure to check road conditions before you head out. Slow down and allow extra travel time to reach your destination ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.