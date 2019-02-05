Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Slatterly neighborhood works to fix its parking problems

'I hope that people get behind the idea.'

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Slatterly neighborhood in Rochester is just south of downtown. 

The roads are older than others in town, and therefore, much more narrow. Right now, people park on both sides of the street creating an even smaller road. It also creates challenges when winter rolls around and plows try to get through the tight space.

"As that goes on, over the winter, the streets get smaller and smaller than they already are," Naren Hulsing, Slatterly neighborhood resident and board member of the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association, said. 

He is spearheading the effort to get a parking ordinance put in place. The proposal would create an even-odd day parking system where cars can park on certain sides of the road depending on the date. 

Hulsing is presenting the plan to the neighborhood at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, February 5. 

"I hope that people get behind the idea. The neighborhood association is a small group of people so this would be a heavy lift for us," he said. 

Hulsing said if a lot of people get behind the idea, the fix may get done faster. 

The next steps are to create a petition to give to the city. Hopefully the city would then create the ordinance and put signage up laying out the even-odd day parking system. 

It's a tight timeline but Hulsing hopes to have the new parking system put in place by next winter. 

The quarterly neighborhood meeting is on Tuesday, February 5, from 7-9pm at the Hawthorn Education Center. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking Tuesday snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking PM Snow and Ice

Image

Fire victims thankful for community support

Image

Dance company teaches class at RPS

Image

Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Image

New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

Image

2018 audit of school district clean

Image

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

RPS Q & A About Survey

Image

Winnebago expanding

Community Events