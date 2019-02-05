Slatterly neighborhood works to fix its parking problems

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Slatterly neighborhood in Rochester is just south of downtown.

The roads are older than others in town, and therefore, much more narrow. Right now, people park on both sides of the street creating an even smaller road. It also creates challenges when winter rolls around and plows try to get through the tight space.

"As that goes on, over the winter, the streets get smaller and smaller than they already are," Naren Hulsing, Slatterly neighborhood resident and board member of the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association, said.

He is spearheading the effort to get a parking ordinance put in place. The proposal would create an even-odd day parking system where cars can park on certain sides of the road depending on the date.

Hulsing is presenting the plan to the neighborhood at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, February 5.

"I hope that people get behind the idea. The neighborhood association is a small group of people so this would be a heavy lift for us," he said.

Hulsing said if a lot of people get behind the idea, the fix may get done faster.

The next steps are to create a petition to give to the city. Hopefully the city would then create the ordinance and put signage up laying out the even-odd day parking system.

It's a tight timeline but Hulsing hopes to have the new parking system put in place by next winter.

The quarterly neighborhood meeting is on Tuesday, February 5, from 7-9pm at the Hawthorn Education Center.