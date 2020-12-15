SkyWest will be new air carrier out of Mason City Airport

MASON CITY, Iowa - SkyWest Airlines will provide Essential Air Service to Mason City for three years, starting March 1 of 2021.

The US Department of Transportation Office made the announcement Tuesday.

SkyWest and three others, including Air Choice One, were four providers who responded to the DOT request.

SkyWest is proposing 12 round-trip flights between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

“The carrier proposes to use 50 seat Bombardier CRJ-200 Regional Jets to service our community, returning jet airline service to Mason City for the first time since Delta airlines in 2012. SkyWest will operate flights as a United Express carrier, allowing seamless ticketing and baggage on United Airlines worldwide network of flights,” a news release said.