Skippers setting sail on Clear Lake for weekend regatta

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Avid skippers are taking to Clear Lake this weekend for the 50th MCSA National Championship Regatta.

About 120 racers from all across the U.S. are expected to compete in the regatta, which is sanctioned by the MC Sailing Association. The annual event rotates to different areas across the country, with this year's race being put on in partnership with the Clear Lake Yacht Club. Clear Lake previously hosted the event in 2013.

Mark Hardenbergh traveled from Ohio to take part in the regatta, and has competed in races for over 20 years. Though he's competed around the country, this is his first time competing on Clear Lake.

"As being part of the MC Scow fleet, and being part of the national organization, they're always saying, 'come on up!' To not only this regatta, but lots of them around the Midwest and a little bit South."

As for the name of his boat 'The Rest', he says there's a story behind it, as it was named after a hit song from the 1990s by the group En Vogue.

"There's a line from En Vogue, 'free your mind, and the rest will follow.' It means a couple of things, 'free your mind, but the rest will follow' at the right time. That's why I decided to name this boat 'The Rest.'"

There will be seven races held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if the weather cooperates. If you still want to participate, registration closes at 9 a.m. Friday. For more information about this year's event, click here.