Skin signs of COVID-19: 'At this point, there are five known skin rashes for coronavirus'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Common symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to pneumonia: fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing. It's your skin that could be telling you more than you think.

Dawn Davis is a dermatologist at Mayo Clinic and said they've already tested several patients for coronavirus after evaluating their skin.

"Dermatologists in the medical community at large have been very surprised at how many different skin reactions there are to this point that we know of of COVID," Davis said.

Davis said to date, there are five skin signs of COVID-19. They include:

1. Orange, waxy rash with sparking patches of skin in between. Usually happening on trunk or extremities.

2. Bumpy rash similar to measles or chicken pox with scabs in the centers.

3. Hive-like rash.

4. Blood vessel inflammation rash, similar to vasculitis and be lace-like on skin.

5. The most popular "COVID toes," which are red to bluish purple bumps on toes, fingers, hands, feet, wrists, or ankles.

Davis said because coronavirus is increasing in our communities and not all patient feel ill, it's important to rule out all warning signs.

"If you happen to have a rash that erupts that you cannot explain by any other reason," Davis explains, "I would recommend that you see your primary care provider or schedule an appointment with a dermatologist so that you can be screened appropriately to see if this is one of the rashes consistent with coronavirus infection."

It is important to note, Davis said most patients with the "COVID toes" rash found they had coronavirus several weeks prior.