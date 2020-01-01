GARNER, Iowa - if you were looking to practice your triple axel on the rink today in garner. You were out of luck.
The city's ice rink by the Veteran’s Memorial Recreation Center was scheduled to open today at 3:00 p.m. but because of the weather, that opening did not happen.
The rink is expected to open in the middle of January. Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department were off today because of the holiday and could not be reached for comment.
Related Content
- Skating rink opening in Garner delayed
- Northwood looking to brink back ice skating rink
- New medical care clinic opens in Garner
- Sand bags available in Garner
- Garner man arrested for meth
- Guilty plea in Garner arson
- One last outdoor skate
- Fine issued in Garner garage break in
- Ammonia plant to be built near Garner
- Not guilty plea in Garner arson case
Scroll for more content...