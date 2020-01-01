Clear

Skating rink opening in Garner delayed

Weather has delayed the opening of the skating rink in Garner.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

GARNER, Iowa - if you were looking to practice your triple axel on the rink today in garner. You were out of luck.

The city's ice rink by the Veteran’s Memorial Recreation Center was scheduled to open today at 3:00 p.m. but because of the weather, that opening did not happen.

The rink is expected to open in the middle of January.  Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department were off today because of the holiday and could not be reached for comment.

