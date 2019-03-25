Clear
Skating for Make-a-Wish Iowa

Proceeds during annual fundraiser at Roller City go towards foundation dedicated to fulfilling wishes

Mar. 25, 2019
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 12:42 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Make-a-Wish Foundation's main mission is to create life-changing Wishes for children that have critical illnesses.

And on Sunday afternoon, people in Mason City strapped on their skates to raise money for the foundation at Roller City.

Val Plagge is a volunteer with the foundation, and became a part of it when she had a family member who received a wish when she was in high school. She says the donations really do help shine a light in a dark time.

"The nice thing about having a wish granted is it lets them relax a little bit. That they don't have to worry about taking care of what their wish is for their wish child, and they can just relax and soak it all in, and spend time as a family."

And for those interested, there is room for more volunteers.

"You can become a Wish granter, you get to meet those Wish families, and it's really a great experience to be able to grant those experiences for our Wish Kids." 

Plagge says on average, Make-a-Wish Iowa grants a Wish about every two days. In North Iowa, there are about 20-25 Wishes granted per year. In terms of granting Wishes, Plagge says it depends on the Wish itself, and the logisitics of the request. Some Wishes could be done in a few months time, while others may take a couple years to do.


