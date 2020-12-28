Skaters predict snowfall totals for tommorow

ROCHESTER, Minn- Skaters got some last minute time on the ice ahead of tomorrow's snowstorm. While they enjoy being on the ice at Soldiers Field Memorial Park, they are excited for the snow and are hoping to use their shovels and snowblowers. They even gave their predictions as to how much snow Rochester will see.

"I think were going to get four to six inches tomorrow," said Nick Ingdahl.

Ingdah doesn't think the storm will be that big but is making sure his snowblower is ready to go.

"We got the shovels out to," explained Ingdahl.

Other skaters like Justin Mcclahanann are predicting the same amount will come to Rochester.

"I skipped a snowblower last year and that was a terrible idea," said McClahanann.

McClahannan has a snowblower this year and is hoping to use it when it snows.

Other skaters like Adam Hanneman Abby Engdahl are predicting two-six inches. Stay with KIMT News 3 on air and online for team coverage of the storm.