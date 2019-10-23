Sixth guilty plea in Rochester meth bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sixth guilty plea is entered for a December 2018 drug bust.

David Patrick Fournier, 52 of Owatonna, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for December 11.

Fournier is one of seven people charged after a police search in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue NW in Rochester found 80 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. Only one, Danny Ray Cooper II, has not entered a plea and that is because Cooper was ruled incompetent after a court-ordered evaluation.

Of the other five:

Tony Earl Tri, 41 of Bay City, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, with credit for 220 days already served.

Jessica Ann Kuhlmann pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and received two years of supervised probation. She must also either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.

Ann Marie Jessen-Ford and Douglas Howard Ray entered guilty pleas to 5th degree drug possession and were sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Robert Dean Sonnenberg pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of a firearm or ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 15 years of probation.