Clear
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial Full Story

Sixth guilty plea in Rochester meth bust

David Fournier
David Fournier

One prison sentence handed out.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 6 Images

Tony Tri
Jessica Kuhlmann

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sixth guilty plea is entered for a December 2018 drug bust.

David Patrick Fournier, 52 of Owatonna, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for December 11.

Fournier is one of seven people charged after a police search in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue NW in Rochester found 80 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. Only one, Danny Ray Cooper II, has not entered a plea and that is because Cooper was ruled incompetent after a court-ordered evaluation.

Of the other five:

Tony Earl Tri, 41 of Bay City, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, with credit for 220 days already served.

Jessica Ann Kuhlmann pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and received two years of supervised probation. She must also either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.

Ann Marie Jessen-Ford and Douglas Howard Ray entered guilty pleas to 5th degree drug possession and were sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Robert Dean Sonnenberg pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of a firearm or ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 15 years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

Construct Tomorrow hopes to recruit workers

Image

I-90 Improvements

Image

Bonding Projects

Image

Weiss Retrial Decaled as a Mistrial

Image

Handicap Accessible Nail Salon

Image

Death Investigation

Image

Volunteers needed for the Rochester Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Community Events