Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Sixth Annual Hunt for a Cure held in Mower County

Hunt for a Cure is a cancer research fundraiser that directly benefits the Hormel Cancer Research Center.

Posted: Oct 3, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever in partner with Three Arrow Hunting Preserve hosted its sixth annual Hunt for a Cure. 

The annual event is a cancer research fundraiser that directly benefits the Hormel Cancer Research Center in Austin, Minnesota.

Pheasants Forever is a habitat organization that has raised nearly 20,000 dollars in the last five years.

In partner with the Department of Natural Resources, they provide land for public use -- so you can't build or farm on it.

Approximately 45 hunters signed up for this event, and it is on a game preserve meaning the hunters you don’t need a license.
Marketing Director, Davin Alan says if it wasn’t for the dogs the hunting wouldn’t go as well.
“The real treat for me is watching well trained dogs flush and point the birds, but of course the hunters have to deliver on their end of it so we can harvest some birds.”

The inspiration behind the annual event is to be able to give back to the community.

Hunt for a Cure aims to do their part to try and help put an end to cancer.

The Pheasants Forever Chapter will be hosting their tenth annual Youth Hunt on October 17th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 101366

Reported Deaths: 2112
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28158940
Ramsey11340326
Dakota7841127
Anoka6494138
Stearns420625
Washington403456
Scott270033
Olmsted260128
Nobles199716
St. Louis184046
Blue Earth17807
Wright17657
Clay150841
Carver14707
Rice13778
Mower13576
Sherburne122215
Kandiyohi10903
Winona95618
Waseca7709
Lyon7564
Crow Wing60118
Benton5883
Steele5712
Nicollet57017
Chisago5581
Freeborn5554
Watonwan5354
Todd5172
McLeod5052
Beltrami4995
Otter Tail4956
Le Sueur4884
Martin48812
Goodhue4029
Douglas3963
Itasca38416
Pine3710
Polk3434
Isanti3331
Becker3052
Morrison3023
Carlton2951
Dodge2760
Pipestone25513
Chippewa2431
Cottonwood2320
Meeker2252
Wabasha2160
Brown2102
Yellow Medicine2073
Cass2064
Sibley2043
Redwood1936
Rock1881
Murray1853
Mille Lacs1813
Unassigned17253
Renville1708
Jackson1591
Faribault1540
Swift1531
Fillmore1500
Hubbard1441
Houston1420
Kanabec1408
Roseau1390
Koochiching1234
Pennington1231
Lincoln1180
Stevens1151
Pope1040
Aitkin971
Big Stone880
Lac qui Parle782
Wilkin763
Wadena740
Lake680
Grant654
Norman640
Marshall551
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse380
Clearwater350
Lake of the Woods251
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91040

Reported Deaths: 1368
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16406270
Woodbury586269
Johnson524228
Black Hawk461492
Linn4314115
Dubuque360544
Story354517
Scott325529
Dallas291038
Pottawattamie229041
Buena Vista203212
Sioux18294
Marshall182635
Webster138814
Wapello137057
Plymouth124522
Clinton117722
Muscatine115656
Crawford11376
Cerro Gordo110523
Warren9946
Jasper90134
Des Moines8629
Henry8264
Marion7959
Tama78932
Carroll7395
Lee6877
Wright6071
Dickinson5657
Boone5438
Bremer5197
Washington50811
Delaware4824
Mahaska44521
Louisa44115
Lyon4124
Jackson3893
Floyd3695
Clay3684
Benton3571
Franklin35518
Winneshiek3508
Poweshiek3449
Hamilton3413
Winnebago33514
Hardin3191
Buchanan3101
Kossuth3080
Jones3073
Harrison2995
Emmet29010
Butler2882
Guthrie28610
Sac2850
Cherokee2842
Chickasaw2831
Shelby2811
Clayton2783
Cedar2732
Clarke2733
Allamakee2696
Madison2602
Fayette2462
Iowa2451
Grundy2374
Page2370
Palo Alto2290
Mills2141
Hancock2102
Calhoun2063
Humboldt2003
Mitchell2000
Howard1947
Cass1912
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1772
Monona1721
Monroe16411
Lucas1606
Taylor1581
Union1523
Appanoose1493
Jefferson1461
Ida1422
Fremont1340
Davis1314
Greene1250
Keokuk1251
Van Buren1251
Worth1140
Montgomery1075
Audubon1031
Wayne903
Adair761
Decatur760
Ringgold552
Adams390
Unassigned50
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Frosty Sunday Morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island-Cannon Falls kick off the Minnesota high school football season

Image

Hunt for a Cure

Image

Saturday Night Weather

Image

ARTISAN BAZAAR

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

President Trump Receiving Care at Walter Reed Medical Center After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

Campaign Safety in Question After President's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

'The Clash XIX' canceled

Image

Pigskin Preview: Dover-Eyota Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: St. Charles Pt. 2

Community Events