Sixth Annual Hunt for a Cure held in Mower County

Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever in partner with Three Arrow Hunting Preserve hosted its sixth annual Hunt for a Cure.

The annual event is a cancer research fundraiser that directly benefits the Hormel Cancer Research Center in Austin, Minnesota.

Pheasants Forever is a habitat organization that has raised nearly 20,000 dollars in the last five years.

In partner with the Department of Natural Resources, they provide land for public use -- so you can't build or farm on it.

Approximately 45 hunters signed up for this event, and it is on a game preserve meaning the hunters you don’t need a license.

Marketing Director, Davin Alan says if it wasn’t for the dogs the hunting wouldn’t go as well.

“The real treat for me is watching well trained dogs flush and point the birds, but of course the hunters have to deliver on their end of it so we can harvest some birds.”

The inspiration behind the annual event is to be able to give back to the community.

Hunt for a Cure aims to do their part to try and help put an end to cancer.

The Pheasants Forever Chapter will be hosting their tenth annual Youth Hunt on October 17th.