Six people hurt in Fort Dodge apartment fire

Officials blame a bedroom candle.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 11:01 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say six people were treated for injuries after a fire at their apartment building in Fort Dodge.

Firefighters dispatched just before 7 a.m. Thursday saw flames coming from sixth-floor windows on the north and east sides of the Biltwell Apartments building. Fire officials say the blaze was caused by an unattended candle in a bedroom.

Five occupants were treated at the scene, and a woman who lived in the apartment where the fire occurred was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Her name hasn't been released.

