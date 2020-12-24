Six people and a pet escape house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews were called to a house fire Thursday morning in the 1600 block of 8 ½ Avenue SE.

The Rochester Fire Department got the call around 8:10 am and arrived to see light smoke coming from the structure. Unable to locate the source from the outside, firefighters entered the home and encountered heavy smoke and no visibility.

A fire was found in a basement bedroom and extinguished.

Three adults, three children, and a pet got out of the home safety and are getting temporary housing through the Red Cross.

No injuries are reported in the fire and its cause is under investigation.