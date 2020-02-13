ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu continues to pound away in Minnesota with another 249 hospitalizations and six more deaths.
The Department of Health’s Influenza and Respiratory Illness Activity Report says that make 1,951 hospitalizations and 48 deaths as of February 8. The number of people going to the hospital for the flu has been on the rise for the last four weeks and is near the peak for the season set at the end of 2019.
The number of deaths, however, remains on the low side for the last six seasons and the median age of those whose deaths are connected to the flu is 74.5 years old. State statistics show that in flu seasons with high numbers of deaths, the median age of the victims is around 85 years old.
Related Content
- Minnesota reports first death of flu season
- Minnesota reports 7th flu death of season
- 8th flu death reported in Minnesota
- Six more flu deaths reported in MInnesota
- Season's first flu-related child death reported in Minnesota
- Minnesota reports six more deaths due to the flu
- Nine more flu deaths in Minnesota
- Four flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- First child flu death reported in Iowa
- Two flu-related deaths reported in Iowa