Six more flu deaths reported in MInnesota

Number of hospitalizations is on the rise.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu continues to pound away in Minnesota with another 249 hospitalizations and six more deaths.

The Department of Health’s Influenza and Respiratory Illness Activity Report says that make 1,951 hospitalizations and 48 deaths as of February 8. The number of people going to the hospital for the flu has been on the rise for the last four weeks and is near the peak for the season set at the end of 2019.

The number of deaths, however, remains on the low side for the last six seasons and the median age of those whose deaths are connected to the flu is 74.5 years old. State statistics show that in flu seasons with high numbers of deaths, the median age of the victims is around 85 years old.

