Six more COVID deaths in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s coronavirus case total nears 62,000.

The state’s Department of Health is reported 61,839 total cases as of August 11. 55,151 of those cases are listed as recovered.

There have also been six new COVID-19 deaths, brining that total to 1,666.

The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus rose to 190, the highest number since June 12. The number of COVID patients in intensive care dropped to 147, the lowest number since July 30.

In local county totals:

Olmsted – 1,767 cases and 23 deaths

Mower – 1,105 cases and 2 deaths

Freeborn – 360 cases and 1 death

Fillmore – 67 cases and no deaths

Dodge – 129 cases and no deaths

Winona – 264 cases and 16 deaths

Goodhue – 199 cases and 9 deaths

Steele – 351 cases and 2 deaths

For updated Minnesota coronavirus statistics, click here.