Six months after being shot, police officer Arik Matson taking steps forward

Six months after being shot while in the line of duty, police officer Arik Matson continues to take steps forward.

Matson, who was shot in Waseca while responding to a call, is now able to walk short distances with some assistance and is able to write letters back and forth with his daughters, according to his CaringBridge page.

Matson has undergone two surgeries and has another upcoming.

“Arik wants nothing more then to be home with his family and friends. But understands this is going to be a long road to recovery and is grateful for all the letters, carepackages, phone calls, text messages and encouragement he has been receiving throughout this all,” the CaringBridge page said.

Matson was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.

