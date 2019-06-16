Six hurt in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six people were injured when someone fired shots into a group of people who had left a party on Des Moines' east side.
Police say those hurt in the shooting early Sunday were taken to hospitals and were all in stable condition.
The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. when a vehicle approached a group of people who were standing in a street after a party ended. Someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots into the crowd, injuring three females and three males.
Police say the victims are 16 to 20 years old.
