Six former Shopkos in Iowa, including Cresco and Hampton, will be Dollar Fresh Hy-Vee stores

Six former Shopko locations in Iowa, including in Cresco and Hampton, will soon reopen under the Hy-Vee brand Dollar Fresh.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:21 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:23 AM

Six former Shopko locations in Iowa, including in Cresco and Hampton, will soon reopen under the Hy-Vee brand Dollar Fresh.

The re-openings should re-open by late summer, Hy-Vee said Monday in a news release.

The locations that will become a Dollar Fresh are in Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon, Dyersville and Vinton.

“Dollar Fresh locations are designed to offer customers in smaller communities a fresh, new product selection at low prices. Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services,” Hy-Vee said in a news release.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “At our Dollar Fresh stores, our customers will be greeted with helpful smiles that deliver a great customer experience while also encountering a wide selection of quality products at low prices.”

 

