Six arrested after Austin drug raids

Police say meth found after Thursday searches.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 1:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Six people are facing charges after law enforcement raids on two apartments in southwest Austin.

Police, sheriff’s deputies, and agents with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes enforcement team executed search warrants Thursday on two apartments in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue SW. The apartments are located next to each other and Austin Police Chief David McKichan says more than six grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in one while they believe the other was also used for drug-related activity.

Arrested at the scene were:

Andrew Levelle Alexander, 37.

Jerry Arthur Hoy, 48.

Betheny Rose Kuehn, 24.

Kody Scott Larson, 25.

Kron Dvonte Stevenson, 20.

A sixth suspect, Kelvin Tyron Cotton Jr., 44, was arrested later on Thursday.

All six are from Austin.

Community Events