Six agency drug search and three arrested in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Tuesday traffic stop leads to a multi-agency search and three arrests.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it stopped Angela Marie Rasmussen, 42 of Mason City, driving in a stolen car after leaving a home in the 300 block of 24th Street SW in Mason City just before 3:30 pm. That led to a search warrant being issued for the home and the arrest of two men, Rusty Lewis Kopps, 32 of Mason City, and Mark Edward Torres, 46 of Mason City.

Rasmussen is charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kopps was picked up on a parole violation. Torres is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three were booked into the county jail.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says other people were found at the home on 24th Street and more charges and pending. The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted with this investigation.