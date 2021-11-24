Police at the home of Vikings player Everson Griffen, who called 911 early Wednesday

MINNESTRISTA, Minn. - Police in Minnesota are still on the scene of a developing situation involving Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen.

The Minnetrista Police Department said it responded early Wednesday to the home of Griffen in the 5700 block of Hardscrabble Circle.

Griffen called 911 just after 3 a.m. and reported someone was inside his home and that he needed help from the police. Griffen told police that he fired a weapon but nobody was injured.

Law enforcement responded and did not locate an intruder.

Since 7 a.m., law enforcement and psychologists from the Vikings have been in ongoing communication with Griffen, who has refused to come out of his residence.

"At this time, law enforcement officers are confident Griffen is alone inside the home and continue to work with him to resolve the situation." police said.