Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sisters of Saint Francis plant tree on Earth Day

It's part of the Assisi Heights’ Woodland Stewardship Plan from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Earth Day projects are hoping to make lasting impressions on the planet we live on for years to come.

The Sisters of Saint Francis are planting a new tree at Assisi Heights in honor of the occasion.

As part of the Assisi Heights’ Woodland Stewardship Plan from the Minnesota DNR, one goal is to remove diseased and dead trees and plant new ones that are native to Minnesota.

The one they chose is a Showy Mountain Ash tree. It’s only the start of their efforts.

“Since we have 116 acres and we have a lot of trees that die, I'm presuming that every year we plant between 10 and 12 trees so planting this one is symbolic of what we're going to be doing for the rest of the year,” Sister Alice Thraen said.

Thraen adds we need to take care of the environment that takes care of us.

“Every time you take a deep breath or even a breath, be sure to thank a tree for that,” Thraen said. “Even better yet, hug a tree and give thanks to them for what they offer all of us.”

Luckily, the Emerald Ash Borer does not attack the type of tree the Showy Mountain Ash tree, also known as Northern Mountain Ash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain ending tonight and sun returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Apprenticeship Signing Day

Image

"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

Image

Storm Team 3 Forecast

Image

New tree planted at Assisi Heights

Image

Property tax bills to be discussed at Garner City Council meeting

Image

College student with Tourette Syndrome speaks out

Image

Man dies after falling off a hotel roof

Image

Update on shooting in Austin

Image

Tracking A Few Dry Spots Before More Rain

Image

My Money: Tips to help kids save money

Community Events