Sisters of Saint Francis plant tree on Earth Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Earth Day projects are hoping to make lasting impressions on the planet we live on for years to come.

The Sisters of Saint Francis are planting a new tree at Assisi Heights in honor of the occasion.

As part of the Assisi Heights’ Woodland Stewardship Plan from the Minnesota DNR, one goal is to remove diseased and dead trees and plant new ones that are native to Minnesota.

The one they chose is a Showy Mountain Ash tree. It’s only the start of their efforts.

“Since we have 116 acres and we have a lot of trees that die, I'm presuming that every year we plant between 10 and 12 trees so planting this one is symbolic of what we're going to be doing for the rest of the year,” Sister Alice Thraen said.

Thraen adds we need to take care of the environment that takes care of us.

“Every time you take a deep breath or even a breath, be sure to thank a tree for that,” Thraen said. “Even better yet, hug a tree and give thanks to them for what they offer all of us.”

Luckily, the Emerald Ash Borer does not attack the type of tree the Showy Mountain Ash tree, also known as Northern Mountain Ash.