Sister: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'safe' after plane crash in Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is safe and in a hospital for evaluation after his plane crashed in east Tennessee, the NASCAR television analyst and retired driver's sister tweeted.
Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted that the driver's wife, Amy, and 15-month-old daughter, Isla, also were on the plane along with two pilots.
"Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," she tweeted. "We will have no further information at this time."
Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard.
Carter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Thomas Gray confirmed Earnhardt was aboard but said he wasn't one of the pilots.
Earnhardt retired as a full-time driver in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night's Cup Series event in Bristol, Tennessee.
#BREAKING: Dale Earnhardt Jr, his wife, and daughter all on board plane that crashed and caught fire in Tennessee. The family has been taken to hospital for further evaluation. https://t.co/cns4qtzUpJ pic.twitter.com/l2rE6MMvqu
— KDKA (@KDKA) August 15, 2019
I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.
— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019
