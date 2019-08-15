Clear

Sister: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'safe' after plane crash in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 4:17 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 4:47 PM

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is safe and in a hospital for evaluation after his plane crashed in east Tennessee, the NASCAR television analyst and retired driver's sister tweeted.

Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted that the driver's wife, Amy, and 15-month-old daughter, Isla, also were on the plane along with two pilots.

"Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," she tweeted. "We will have no further information at this time."

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard.

Carter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Thomas Gray confirmed Earnhardt was aboard but said he wasn't one of the pilots.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time driver in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night's Cup Series event in Bristol, Tennessee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events