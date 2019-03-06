Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sioux Falls school leaders apologize for KKK attire in play

The Sioux Falls School District is apologizing for allowing a high school play performance that included student actors dressed in Ku Klux Klan clothing.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 7:55 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls School District is apologizing for allowing a high school play performance that included student actors dressed in Ku Klux Klan clothing.

District administrators say the production of "The Foreigner" at Roosevelt High School last weekend was not properly vetted. A local social advocacy group Establishing Sustainable Connections raised concerns about the racist attire. In a Facebook post, the organization said in today's political climate, the imagery of KKK robes and hoods furthers the racial tension in the community.

District spokeswoman DeeAnn Konrad says the district violated its drama approval process on whether the costumes, themes, language and choreography are considered appropriate by community and state standards.

It's not the first time the play has generated such a backlash. The production was canceled at New Prague High School in Minnesota two years ago.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -13°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping music man square

Image

BISHOP GARRIGAN VS. MONTEZUMA

Image

CLEAR LAKE VS. WEST DELAWARE

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Community Events