Single-vehicle crash in southern Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A car went out of control Saturday morning on Highway 63 and crashed in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 am near mile marker 63. The car was driven north by a 27-year-old Stewartville man and hit the guardrail on the right shoulder. The name of the driver has not been released but the State Patrol is calling this an injury accident.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police and fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.
