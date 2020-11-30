Single-use masks need to be disposed of properly

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's another problem caused by the pandemic. Disposable masks are not ending up in the garbage can. Instead they're ending up in parking lots or gutters.

We all have to wear masks to keep the virus from spreading even further, but once you are done with them, you want to make sure and throw them away properly.

Many of the disposable paper masks actually contain plastic fibers and parts. According to the World Wildlife Fund, it can take over 400 years for plastic to decompose.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Brian Hanft, director of CG Public Health. He says he prefers cloth masks because they can be cleaned frequently and they would cut down on the waste.

"Handling masks, if you are picking them up, you don't know who had that mask on. There could be some concerns. Generally the virus is pretty wimpy. It's not going to live all that long outside of a host," said Hanft.

Hanft did want to emphasize, he wants folks to wear ANY kind of mask, whether disposable or cloth, in order to slow the spread of the virus.