Alcohol Possible Factor in Rollover

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - North Iowa authorities say alcohol may be a factor in a single vehicle rollover just after 4:15am on New Years Day. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, Jessica Paulsen, 32 of Mason City, rolled the vehicle she was driving southbound on the 19000 block of Mallard Avenue. Deputies arrived on scene to find the 2004 Lincoln Navigator in a ditch on it's top. Authorities say Paulsen rolled the vehicle multiple times. Paulsen is currently being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa. The crash remains under investigation.