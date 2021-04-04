Clear

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Christianity’s most joyous feast day is being celebrated worldwide with faithful sitting far apart in pews and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings for the second Easter Sunday in a row.

Posted: Apr 4, 2021 7:47 AM
Posted By: By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Christianity’s most joyous feast day was celebrated worldwide with faithful sitting far apart in pews and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings on a second Easter Sunday conditioned by pandemic precautions.

From Protestant churches in South Korea to St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, worshippers followed national or local regulations aimed at preventing the transmission of the coronavirus. In some traditionally Roman Catholic countries in Europe, Easter featured a new ritual: lining up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

At a hospital in the Lombardy region of Italy, where the pandemic first erupted in the West in February 2020, a hospital gave a traditional dove-shaped Easter cake symbolizing peace to each person waiting to get vaccinated. Many of the ones who came were in their 80s and accompanied by adult children.

A local soccer team in Lyon, France, opened its stadium as a vaccination center for the long holiday weekend. Some 9,000 people were expected to receive their shots there over three days as the French government tries to speed up the pace of vaccinations amid a fresh outbreak of infections.

In the Holy Land, air travel restrictions and quarantine regulations prevented foreign pilgrims from flocking to religious sites in Jerusalem during Holy Week, which culminates in Easter celebrations. Pope Francis lamented that over the last year, the pandemic has prevented some churchgoers from attending worship services.

Inside St. Peter's Basilica, the 200 or so faithful who were allowed to attend looked lost in the cavernous cathedral. Normally, thousands would attend the Mass celebrated by Francis, and a crowd would gather outside in St. Peter's Square, with more than 100,000 sometimes assembling to receive the pope's special Easter blessing after Mass.

But this year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican. Francis delivered his noon Easter address on world affairs from inside the basilica, using the occasion to appeal anew for the international community to step up to ensure vaccines reach people living in the poorest countries.

The pontiff sounded weary as he noted that pandemic worries and protective measures have crimped religious holiday traditions in many places and at times kept some faithful from engaging in public worship.

"We pray that these restrictions, as well as all restrictions on freedom of worship and religion worldwide, may be lifted and everyone be allowed to pray and praise God freely,'' Francis said.

In Jerusalem, the Easter service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher was celebrated by Latin Patriarch Pierbattista, the senior Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land. The site in Jerusalem's Old City is where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead.

Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, allowing the country to reopen restaurants, hotels and religious sites. Israel captured the Old City, home to holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions, in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move unrecognized by the international community.

In South Korea, Yoido Full Gospel Church, the biggest Protestant church in the country, allowed only about 2,000 church members to attend Easter service, or about 17% of the capacity of church's main building. Masked church members sang hymns, clapped hands and prayed as the service was broadcast online and by Christian TV channels.

Seoul’s Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral, the biggest Catholic church in South Korea, limited Mass attendance to 20% capacity and livestreamed the Easter service on YouTube.

Intent on tamping down weeks of surging infections, the Italian government ordered people to stay home during the three-day weekend except for essential errands like food shopping or exercise. Premier Mario Draghi did grant a concession. permitting one visit to family or friends per day in residents’ home regions over the long weekend, which includes the Little Easter national holiday on Monday.

Italy has permitted religious services for months as long as capacity is limited and participants wear masks. Early on in the pandemic, the country’s churches were closed to group services and only open for individual prayer.

Attending a Saturday night Easter Vigil Mass is a popular practice for many in Italy. But with the nation under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, churches moved up the traditional starting times by a couple of hours. Church bells in Italy summoned people to services unusually early, tolling before sunset in some places.

A similar scenario played out in France, which is reeling from a frightful uptick in COVID-19 cases that are overtaking already strained hospitals. Some French churches held their traditional midnight Easter services just before dawn Sunday instead of on Saturday night because of a nationwide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 526267

Reported Deaths: 6953
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1095031652
Ramsey45574841
Dakota39955409
Anoka36046409
Washington23618272
Stearns20107209
St. Louis15977289
Scott14999114
Wright13826123
Olmsted1240094
Sherburne978878
Carver902941
Clay746189
Rice720799
Blue Earth660339
Kandiyohi609679
Crow Wing565085
Chisago526448
Otter Tail519972
Benton502996
Mower440332
Winona432149
Douglas422070
Goodhue421370
Nobles393247
Morrison370556
McLeod369854
Beltrami358255
Polk354466
Itasca348151
Isanti342259
Steele337612
Lyon334448
Becker332548
Carlton316552
Freeborn311427
Pine299920
Nicollet287742
Brown281139
Todd261430
Le Sueur258922
Mille Lacs258747
Cass234226
Waseca222620
Meeker221937
Martin205029
Wabasha19603
Roseau189718
Hubbard164541
Dodge16444
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood159035
Fillmore14909
Cottonwood148020
Pennington147918
Chippewa142436
Faribault139018
Wadena137820
Sibley128510
Aitkin123136
Watonwan12269
Kanabec121121
Rock120018
Jackson107010
Pipestone105725
Yellow Medicine105118
Murray9859
Swift95918
Pope9536
Marshall82717
Stevens77810
Lake77219
Clearwater74614
Wilkin74112
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70111
Big Stone5494
Lincoln5462
Grant5248
Norman4999
Mahnomen4797
Unassigned47978
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3565
Lake of the Woods2682
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351271

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54871590
Linn19972328
Scott18290232
Black Hawk15339306
Woodbury14630219
Johnson1364980
Dubuque12827202
Dallas1072696
Pottawattamie10439156
Story1014547
Warren541485
Clinton524289
Cerro Gordo513185
Webster504890
Sioux498472
Marshall474474
Muscatine448496
Des Moines436564
Wapello4226119
Buena Vista419440
Jasper404269
Plymouth388679
Lee365155
Marion351975
Jones290555
Henry284337
Bremer276859
Carroll274250
Crawford260438
Boone253231
Benton248355
Washington245249
Dickinson232243
Mahaska220249
Jackson215542
Kossuth209160
Tama205568
Clay204025
Delaware196939
Winneshiek190533
Page186320
Buchanan185631
Fayette182241
Cedar180923
Wright177335
Hardin176640
Hamilton176449
Harrison172473
Clayton163055
Butler161333
Mills155620
Cherokee154838
Floyd152942
Lyon151641
Poweshiek151533
Madison151019
Allamakee148651
Iowa144124
Hancock141434
Winnebago134431
Grundy134032
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130235
Appanoose125747
Louisa125348
Emmet124840
Mitchell124841
Sac124819
Shelby124235
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116028
Franklin111921
Palo Alto107922
Howard102322
Unassigned10210
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93730
Monroe92028
Ida87833
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80130
Davis79124
Greene75610
Lucas74622
Osceola72116
Worth6848
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold52922
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Possible storms coming in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC MBB 04-03-21

Image

DODGE COUNTY BH 04-03-21

Image

MARY SPORTS 04-03-21 10P

Image

All Star Game

Image

Nice Saturday weather

Image

Flying for Easter

Image

Rediscovery of Med City history could upend redevelopment plans at former Legends site

Image

Dodge County advances to state championship

Image

Grizzlies defeat Tradesmen in first game of playoffs

Image

Hayfield basketball excited, ready to play at Target Center

Community Events