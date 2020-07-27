Similarities between signs of COVID-19 and vaping-related lung injury

KIMT News 3 - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 11 people have been hospitalized this summer with severe lung injuries related to vaping. Some required intensive care, including being placed on ventilators.

"Vaping is a very dangerous thing to be doing and if you're having these lung injuries, they can be lifelong," explains Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost.

The median age of the 11 hospitalized patients is 18, with the youngest being 14. Yost warns parents to keep an eye out for devices their children and teens may be using.

Symptoms of vaping-related lung injury and COVID-19, such as coughing and shortness of breath, are so similar, Yost says they're difficult to differentiate. If you have symptoms, she recommends getting a COVID-19 test. If it comes back negative, look further into the cause of your symptoms with a medical provider.

All 11 hospitalized patients tested negative for the virus.

According to the MDH, a vaping habit increased your risk of having severe complications from Coronavirus if you contract it.