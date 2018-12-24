Clear
Silver Lake Tragedy: 65 years later

Today marks a somber day in Rochester.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Today marks a somber anniversary, 65 years ago two firefighters, Ambrose Riley and Stanley O’Brien, lost their lives trying to rescue a boy who fell through the ice on silver lake.
Each year, a ceremony is held to remember the lives lost.

The two firefighters and a little boy died, the memorial is there to honor their memory.Today, Silver Lake Park was packed with first responders and community members who all came out to honor the three lives lost.
Rochester Fire Captain Holly Mulholland says this serves as a grim but important reminder about the dangers of the job.

“It's not necessarily a fear that we have at times but it is a reality of our job as first responders that, that is a risk of some of the things that we're asked to do,” said the Captain.

We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
