Silver Lake Pool opening delayed because of a pipe burst

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's been so hot out, you probably want to jump into a pool. But if it's Silver Lake, you'll need to wait two more days.

The pool is now opening on Wednesday following a busted pipe last week. Everything is fixed and only concrete needs to be filled. Pool manager Autumn Kappes says she's not sure what caused the leak. She's ready though to start seeing swimmers enjoying the pool this summer.

"We're super excited and happy to be opening. There's always little delays for everything," said Kappes. "There's always something that's gonna happen when we have pools this old. We do the best we can for the facilities that we have."

Admission is free this year but Kappes is encouraging swimmers to make reservations.

"We have sessions this summer with a break in between and it saves us having huge lines out the door."

Anyone interested in making a reservation can click here.