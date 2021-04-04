Silver Lake Boat & Bicycle Rentals opens for the season

ROCHESTER, Minn- Not all first weekends in April are warm enough for Silver Lake Boat and Bicycle Rentals to open for the season. This weekend was an exception. Opening day doesn't usually happen until the middle of the month.

With the temps in the high 70's this weekend, co-owner Ben Owens couldn't resist getting a head start to the season.

"We had some great weather predicted so we figured it was time to get out and get her going," said Owens.

With Easter also being a warm one for The Med City, visitors from Twin Cities like Samina Wasey, stopped by to have some fun in the sun.

We were at Mayo to drop off something and we were here yesterday doing paddle boating," Wasey tells KIMT News. "My son loved it so we just came back."

Silver Lake Boat & Bicycle Rentals will be open again next weekend. Once the warm temperatures are consistent, bikes and boats will be available to rent during the week.