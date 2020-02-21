Clear

Signing a commitment to a career path

During the National CTE Signing Day, students are signing letters of intent to ensure their entrance to a North Iowa Area Community College program of their choice, ranging from automotive technology to welding

Posted: Feb 21, 2020
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may have seen athletes sign a letter of intent to commit to play a sport at a college or university. But on Thursday, North Iowa high schoolers are committing to their future career plans.

Students from districts like Osage and North Butler are signing letters of intent to ensure their entrance to a North Iowa Area Community College program of their choice, ranging from automotive technology to welding during National CTE Signing Day. It's the second year the college is participating in the event, which is part of a nationwide series of ceremonies involving a network of various junior colleges and tech schools.

RRMR Junior Wesley Knecht is going into the school's tool & die program next year, something he became interested in through his uncle's machine shop. 

"My cousin came here for their tool & die program as well. He told me it was a great program, very affordable as well."

He feels honored to be a part of an event this special. In addition, he's one of 10 students that received a $500 scholarship, which he plans on spending on necessary tools.

"I think it's amazing to be a part of something this big, especially being the only tie and die person up there. It's something different."

Fellow classmate Nickolas Walker will be entering the building trades next year, and is planning to take classes through the Career Link program. He chose NIACC for a few reasons.

"It's close to home, and it's a cheap, good college with a good reputation."

He, too, won a scholarship, and has plans for what he wants to use it on.

"I'm definitely going to put it towards tools. With Career Link, I don't have to pay money for college classes until I get out of high school."

Nearly 70 schools nationwide are taking part in the event.

