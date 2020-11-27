Sidelined in quarantine: Iowa State coach shares his experience away from the game

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – There’s no doubt that 2020 has been difficult on athletes and their coaches. Iowa State women’s basketball coach, Bill Fennelly, is having to look at the game from a different perspective while he spends some time away from the sidelines.

“I had never missed a game in my life,” Fennelly told KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock.

They say there’s a first for everything. For the first time in his career, Coach Fennelly is away from the game. He announced on November 24 that he was entering a 14-day quarantine after close contact with someone who was positive for COVID-19.

For Wednesday’s home opener against Omaha, he was left yelling at the TV in his basement as opposed to the referees.

“Quite a bit,” he laughed. “I think there’s a hole in the carpet down here but I think it was just surreal. Not just to miss the game, Kaleb, but the whole environment around the game.”

Associate Head Coach, Jodi Steyer, has assumed the head coaching responsibilities during his absence. While he may not be at practice every day, he is still able to watch practice from home and Zooms with the team prior to them taking the court. Fennelly says it’s taking some getting used to.

“It’s more like an assistant coach’s duty. You’re breaking down the video – you’re analyzing stuff. I’ve never looked ahead to the next opponent, ever. I’m doing that now because that’s what assistant coaches are supposed to do.”

He admits they’ve been preparing for a situation like this in case a player, scout team member, or coach were to have to quarantine, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

“It’s been really hard. I think as coaches we’re kind of control freaks, but one of the things we’ve really worked hard on this year with our team – and now it’s me – is the mantra of control what you can,” Fennelly said.

While the Cyclones are currently playing in front of a limited number of fans, he’s hopeful that more spectators will be allowed soon. He expects Kasson-Mantorville’s Kristin Scott will put on a show after some much-needed rest in the offseason.

“I think she has the chance to have a really good year, I really do,” he said. “She can score it at all three levels which is rare for a post player, but (she’s) just an amazing kid and we’re lucky to have her. She deserves to have a healthy year, and if she does, she’s going to put up some big numbers for us.”

Fennelly expects he will be out for a total of three games. The Cyclones travel to South Dakota State on Saturday.