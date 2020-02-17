Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sibshops supports kids whose siblings have illnesses or disabilities

Having a child who is ill or has a disability can impact an entire family. Sometimes that child's siblings may miss out on certain activities or some attention. Sibshops is a day entirely focused on these siblings and developing friendships between kids who can relate to each other.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 7:32 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A group of about 50 kids spent the day together at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch. In the afternoon, they went snow tubing. It's through a Mayo Clinic Child Life program called Sibshops, a program focused on supporting children and teens whose brother or sister have a chronic illness, disability, or health concern.

Having a child who is ill or has a disability can impact an entire family. Sometimes that child's siblings may miss out on certain activities or some attention. Sibshops is a day entirely focused on these siblings and developing friendships between kids who can relate to each other.

"It's fun like just getting to know how their home life is," says participant Aria Koball.

Sibshops has 5 events a year. Email mayosibshop@mayo.edu or call 507-255-4091 to get your child involved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Wintry mix to snow through Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring Break Travel Danger

Image

Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities

Image

An Out of this World Engineering Contest

Image

Push to Ban Conversion Therapy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17

Image

Chris & Sean tracking the wintry mess

Image

Acts of Kindess

Image

American Legion National Commander Visits Minnesota

Image

PossAbilities receives art supply donation

Image

Abusive Teen Relationships

Community Events