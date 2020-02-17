Sibshops supports kids whose siblings have illnesses or disabilities

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A group of about 50 kids spent the day together at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch. In the afternoon, they went snow tubing. It's through a Mayo Clinic Child Life program called Sibshops, a program focused on supporting children and teens whose brother or sister have a chronic illness, disability, or health concern.

Having a child who is ill or has a disability can impact an entire family. Sometimes that child's siblings may miss out on certain activities or some attention. Sibshops is a day entirely focused on these siblings and developing friendships between kids who can relate to each other.

"It's fun like just getting to know how their home life is," says participant Aria Koball.

Sibshops has 5 events a year. Email mayosibshop@mayo.edu or call 507-255-4091 to get your child involved.