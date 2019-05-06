Siblings facing felony burglary charges in connection to SE Minnesota incident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A burglary report Friday morning led authorities to charge siblings with felony charges.
Colinda Andrews, 51, and Jeffrey Andrews, 55, are facing third-degree burglary charges after they were stopped in the 5000 block of County Rd. 8 SW.
A 40-year-old homeowner reported the burglary in the 10000 block of County Rd. 115 SW in Rock Dell Township after seeing people enter a detached garage on her rural property.
The witness saw them take a shovel, a tractor sprinkler and a bird feeder.
