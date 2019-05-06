Clear

Siblings facing felony burglary charges in connection to SE Minnesota incident

Colinda Andrews (left) and Jeffrey Andrews

The witness saw them take a shovel, a tractor sprinkler and a bird feeder.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:00 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A burglary report Friday morning led authorities to charge siblings with felony charges.

Colinda Andrews, 51, and Jeffrey Andrews, 55, are facing third-degree burglary charges after they were stopped in the 5000 block of County Rd. 8 SW.

A 40-year-old homeowner reported the burglary in the 10000 block of County Rd. 115 SW in Rock Dell Township after seeing people enter a detached garage on her rural property.

The witness saw them take a shovel, a tractor sprinkler and a bird feeder.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Tips to get ahead with your savings account

Image

Dr. Oz: Pregnancy and fitness

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Image

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Image

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

Image

Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

Image

Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

Image

Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

Image

Tracking More Rain and More Cool Air

Image

Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

Community Events